Tiger Woods optimistic of returning to golf amid injury setback

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has provided an update on his recovery from recent back surgery, acknowledging that he still has a long way to go before returning to competitive golf.

The 15-time major champion underwent surgery in September to recover from pain and muscle spasms in his back. While making progress, he remains cautious about setting a timeline for his return.

“I’m just progressively trying to test it, keep making progress without setting it off,” Tiger Woods said. “I don’t want to have any setbacks, just want to keep making progress and give myself the best chance going into next year as possible.”

Read: Top five highest-earning golfers in 2024

Tiger Woods has been limited to a reduced schedule in recent years due to ongoing injury issues stemming from the 2021 car accident. Despite the setbacks, he remains determined to continue playing at the highest level.

“The fire still burns to compete,” he stated. “The difference is the recovery of the body to do it is not what it used to be.”

As Tiger Woods focuses on his rehabilitation, he remains uncertain about his playing schedule for 2025. He aims to gradually increase his workload and assess his progress before making any definitive decisions.

“Whether my commitment going forward is once a month, yeah, I could say that all over again, but I truly don’t know,” he said. “I’m just trying to rehab and still get stronger and better and feel better, really give myself the best chance I can going into next year.”

The golfing world remains hopeful for Tiger Woods return, eager to see one of the sport’s greatest icons back on the golf course.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share