Golf: Tiger Woods dismisses retirement talks

Tiger Woods has dismissed suggestions that he should retire from professional golf as he prepares to mount a challenge for the British Open, which begins at Royal Troon on Thursday.

The American golfer won the last of his 15 majors at the 2019 Masters, with his most recent professional victory coming later that year at the Zozo Championship. Since then, he has faced significant challenges, particularly after a car accident in 2021 that nearly resulted in the loss of his right leg.

After missing the cut at last month’s US Open, former world number two Colin Montgomerie, who famously never won a major, suggested it might be time for the 82-time PGA Tour event winner to retire.

“There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it’s very difficult to tell Tiger Woods it’s time to go,” Montgomerie said. “Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic.”

When asked about those comments ahead of the Open at Royal Troon, Tiger Woods responded: “Well, as a past champion, I’m exempt until I’m 60. Colin’s not. He’s not a past champion, so he’s not exempt, so he doesn’t get the opportunity to make that decision. I do. I’ll play as long as I can play, and I feel like I can still win the event.”

Asked if his belief in his ability to win had wavered during his struggles over the last two years, Woods replied: “No.”

His press conference comments prompted a swift response from Montgomerie. “If golf writers want my thoughts on Tiger, please ask me directly, rather than taking a quote from an interview out of context. Wishing Tiger Woods an enjoyable and successful week,” Montgomerie posted on X.

The former top golfer hopes of turning back the clock have not been helped by tournaments favouring the biggest hitters in the game as driving distances get longer. However, he believes that Royal Troon may play to his strengths. On this links course, accuracy has an edge over distance, boosting Woods’ chances of at least making the cut.

“The older you get, the less you can carry the golf ball, but over here, you can run the golf ball 100 yards if you get the right wind and the right trajectory,” said Woods, who won the Open in 2000, 2005, and 2006.

“I think that’s one of the reasons why you see older champions up there on the board because they’re not forced to have to carry the ball 320 yards anymore. I’ve been training a lot better. We’ve been busting it pretty hard in the gym, which has been good.”