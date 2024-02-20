German football legend Andreas Brehme, who scored the winning goal in the 1990 World Cup final, has died at the age of 63.

Brehme converted a late penalty in the final of the 1990 World Cup to secure victory against Argentina in Rome.

The 63-year-old made 86 appearances for Germany, scored eight goals and won league titles while at Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Brehme, born November 9, 1960, was a prominent German footballer and coach who left a lasting mark on the sport.

His death on Monday night – from a cardiac arrest – comes just a few weeks after the coach of the 1990 World Cup winning team, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away aged 78.

Brehme’s death was announced on Wednesday by his former club, FC Bayern München.

The club announced the late footballer’s death via its X handle.

“FC Bayern is deeply shocked by the sudden death of Andreas Brehme.

“The German record champion is united in mourning with his relatives and friends. We will always keep Andreas Brehme in our hearts – as a world champion and even more so as a very special person.

“He will always be part of the FC Bayern family. Rest in peace, dear Andi!,” the club tweeted.

After retiring from playing, Brehme transitioned into coaching and management. While he didn’t achieve the same level of success as a coach, his contributions to German football, both as a player and as a coach, remain significant.

Here are ten facts you need to know about German football legend Andreas Brehme:

Brehme is nicknamed “Andy.”

Brehme is remembered as one of the best free-kick takers of his generation, with his technique and precision influencing.

As a player, Brehme’s versatility made him a unique talent.

He excelled as a left-back and midfielder, renowned for his powerful kicks, pinpoint crosses, and free-kick expertise.

He played for various clubs throughout his career, including FC Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Real Zaragoza, and Karlsruher SC.

After retiring, Brehme transitioned into coaching, managing teams like FC Saarbrücken, Unterhaching, and Qatar SC.

He also served as assistant coach for the German national team from 2004 to 2006.

His World Cup-winning penalty remains etched in footballing history, solidifying his place as a German football legend.

His most significant achievement was scoring the winning penalty kick in the 1990 FIFA World Cup Final against Argentina, securing Germany’s victory.

He won the Silver Ball during the 1990 World Cup.