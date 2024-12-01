Team Nigeria tops table at 2nd Africa Military Games with 234 medals

Team Nigeria Armed Forces emerged victorious at the 2nd Africa Military Games 2024, dominating the medal table with an impressive haul of 234 medals as the competition concluded on Saturday night.

Nigeria’s contingent showcased exceptional performance across 21 sports, securing 114 gold, 65 silver, and 45 bronze medals.

This remarkable achievement cemented the country’s position as the top team in the continental event. Algeria came in second with 96 medals, comprising 53 gold, 22 silver, and 21 bronze.

The North African nation is set to host the 3rd edition of the Africa Military Games. Meanwhile, Kenya rounded off the top three with 59 medals—21 gold, 17 silver, and 12 bronze.

Ghana, Ethiopia, and Tunisia completed the top six in fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively. South Africa, Libya, Uganda, and Tanzania completed the top 10, finishing seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth places.

At the closing ceremony, Abdullahi Maikano, president of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), praised the athletes and organisers for their efforts in fostering unity and cooperation among African armed forces.

“This event has been a milestone of cooperation and unity. We have witnessed extraordinary displays of skill, determination, and sportsmanship that transcend borders and differences, uniting us in a common purpose to honour our nations and the ideals we stand for”, Maikano said.

He applauded the athletes for their discipline and hard work, describing the games as more than just a showcase of strength and skill but as a testament to the unwavering spirit of Africa’s armed forces.

Maikano also expressed gratitude to the Nigerian military authorities for hosting the event and encouraged all participating nations to sustain the friendships and bonds formed during the competition.

“The camaraderie and discipline displayed remind us of what we can achieve when we stand together. May these games inspire us to foster peace, cooperation, and mutual respect among our nations”, he added.

The Africa Military Games, organised by OSMA, is an initiative aimed at promoting unity, physical fitness, and cultural exchange among military personnel across the continent.

