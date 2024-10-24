Super Eagles move up in October FIFA rankings

Super Eagles

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have risen three spots to 36th in the October FIFA World Rankings. According to an updated ranking published Thursday by FIFA, Nigeria accumulated 1503.29 points during the review period.

The move up in rankings comes after Nigeria’s 1-0 victory over Libya in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers on October 11 in Uyo.

This result also propelled Nigeria to fourth place in Africa, behind Morocco, Senegal, and Egypt, improving from their previous sixth position in September.

On the global stage, October was packed with international action, including 32 FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers, 47 CAF AFCON 2025 qualifiers, 79 Nations League matches, and 17 international friendlies, all contributing to notable shifts in the rankings.

At the top of the world rankings, Argentina (1st) continues to lead, but their gap over France (2nd) and Spain (3rd) has narrowed. The rest of the top six remains unchanged, with England (4th), Brazil (5th), and Belgium (6th) holding steady. Portugal (7th) and Italy (9th) each moved up a spot, while the Netherlands (8th) and Colombia (10th) slipped down by one.

In Africa, Algeria (37th, up 4), Cameroon (49th, up 4), and Equatorial Guinea (88th, up 6) made significant strides, along with other teams like Zimbabwe (117th, up 7), The Gambia (128th, up 7), and Botswana (140th, up 7), with the Zebras gaining the most points overall (+38.30 points).

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

