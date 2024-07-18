Super Eagles drop one spot in latest FIFA world rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have slipped one position in the latest FIFA world rankings, now sitting at 39th globally in the July rankings published by FIFA on Thursday. In the June ranking, Nigeria was placed 38th.

Despite the drop in global standings, the Super Eagles remain the fifth-best team in Africa. Morocco leads the African rankings and is currently the 14th best team in the world, followed by Senegal, Egypt, Ivory Coast, and then Nigeria.

In the global rankings, Argentina hold the top spot, followed by France, Spain, England, and Brazil. Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, Colombia, and Italy round out the top ten.

Positions 11 through 20 include Uruguay, Croatia, Germany, Morocco, Switzerland, USA, Mexico, Japan, Senegal, and Iran.

The Nigerian team maintained its 1,498.93 points from June, despite their global drop. The Nigerian team experienced a significant decline in June, falling from 30th to 38th due to underwhelming performances in World Cup qualifying matches.

The recent ranking also follows a period where three continental competitions and numerous international friendlies took place, with 125 matches contested worldwide.

Argentina solidified their top position by successfully defending their CONMEBOL Copa América title. France remains in second place after reaching the semi-finals of UEFA EURO 2024, and newly crowned European champions Spain have climbed five spots to third.

England moved up one place to fourth, surpassing Brazil, which dropped to fifth. Belgium fell three spots to sixth.

The next FIFA world ranking will be released on September 19, 2024.