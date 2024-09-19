Sparta Prague celebrate Champions League return with 3-0 over Salzburg

Sparta Prague made a triumphant return to the UEFA Champions League after a 19-year absence, defeating Red Bull Salzburg 3-0. The Czech champions last appeared in the competition’s group stages in December 2005, when they finished last in a group featuring Arsenal, Ajax, and FC Thun.

Kaan Kairinen scored the opening goal for Sparta Prague just 107 seconds into the match, taking advantage of a rebound. Victor Olatunji doubled the lead with a volleyed effort before halftime. Qazim Laci sealed the victory with a simple strike in the 58th minute.

This win marked Sparta Prague’s first victory in the Champions League proper since defeating Lazio in December 2003. The team’s strong performance showcased their readiness for the challenges of Europe’s top club competition.

The 3-0 victory marked Sparta’s first Champions League group stage win since their 1-0 triumph over Lazio in December 2003.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.