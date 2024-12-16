Southampton sack manager Russell Martin after 5-0 defeat by Spurs

Russell Martin

Southampton have parted ways with manager Russell Martin following a crushing 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, which left the Saints nine points adrift of Premier League safety.

Martin, 38, who guided Southampton to promotion last season by beating Leeds United in the play-off final at Wembley, has endured a torrid campaign in the top flight. The heavy loss to Spurs marked Southampton’s 13th league defeat in just 16 matches, with their sole victory this season coming against Everton in November. The team has managed a league-low 11 goals so far.

“Going into the start of the season, we all knew the challenges that we would face this year as we readjusted to life in the top flight, competing in the best and most competitive league in the world,” read a club statement. “However, the reality of our situation is clear. The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Russell and his staff for all the hard work and dedication they have given the club on and off the pitch over the last 18 months.”

The statement also praised Martin’s achievements last season, particularly the play-off final win in May, which secured Southampton’s return to the Premier League.

Southampton Under-21s manager Simon Rusk will take interim charge, with his first test coming on Wednesday in a Carabao Cup quarter-final against league leaders Liverpool.

Martin’s sacking comes on the same day Wolves dismissed manager Gary O’Neil, as the Premier League sees two struggling sides make managerial changes.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

