Slot turns attention to Premier League title after Liverpool's Carabao Cup defeat

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has turned his attention to the Premier League title chase after the Reds suffered a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

The defending champions endured a disappointing week, having also been knocked out of the Champions League on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain just four days earlier. Despite these setbacks, Liverpool remain on course for Premier League glory, sitting 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with nine matches left.

Newcastle claimed their first domestic silverware in 70 years, securing victory with goals from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak. Federico Chiesa pulled one back for Liverpool in added time, but it was too late to salvage their title defense.

Slot: Losing is part of football

After the defeat, Slot was asked how he would ensure the setback wouldn’t derail Liverpool’s season.

“We are here in one of the biggest clubs in the world, Liverpool, but it’s not for the first time in their history or in the last two seasons that they have lost two games in a row,” said Slot. “This is part of playing football, especially if one of them is against the best team in Europe and the other is against a very strong team in England.”

The Dutchman acknowledged it had been a challenging week but emphasized Liverpool’s extended Premier League lead after their recent win over Southampton.

“I want to make clear that the week started off really well by us beating Southampton,” he said. “That’s why we extended our lead to 12 points with nine games to go.”

“Liverpool not outplayed”

Slot denied that his team had been outplayed by Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, despite struggling to impose themselves at Wembley.

“Outplayed for me is when you don’t touch the ball, and they play through you every time you try to press them. That wasn’t the case,” he insisted. “But I agree that they deserved to win because the game played out the way they wanted.”

With the international break disrupting club action, Liverpool’s next fixture is a Premier League Merseyside derby against Everton on April 2. Slot admitted he would have preferred to play sooner.

“I would have loved to play next week, but now the players go to their national teams and play two more games before returning. Then, we have one and a half weeks before facing Everton, which we know will be difficult,” he said.

Liverpool remain favourites to match Manchester United’s record of 20 English top-flight titles, and Slot will be determined to keep his side focused as they push for the Premier League crown.

