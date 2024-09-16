Sinner hires Djokovic’s former fitness coach amid doping test controversy

Jannik Sinner

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has added Marco Panichi, former Novak Djokovic’s fitness coach of to his team following a difficult period where he was cleared of doping despite testing positive twice for a banned substance.

“Welcome to the team,” Sinner wrote on social media Monday, sharing a photo alongside fellow Italian Panichi and newly recruited physiotherapist Ulises Badio.

Panichi and Badio replace Umberto Ferrara and Giacomo Naldi, respectively, whom Sinner parted ways before his 2024 U.S. Open victory. The split came after two positive doping tests in March, which sparked controversy.

Sinner explained that the small traces of clostebol found in his system were from a spray used by a staff member to treat a cut on his finger. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted this explanation, clearing Sinner, though the decision faced backlash from players, including Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Panichi, who has worked with stars such as Fabio Fognini, Angelique Kerber, and Li Na, joined Djokovic’s team in 2019 before parting ways earlier this year.

