Siasia sets conditions for Super Eagles coaching role

Samson Siasia

Former Super Eagles forward and two-time Olympic medal-winning coach, Samson Siasia, has expressed his willingness to discuss the possibility of returning as Nigeria’s national team coach, but only under the condition that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) presents him with a proper contract.

Siasia has a long history with Nigerian football, having previously managed the Flying Eagles, the under-23 team, and the Super Eagles on several occasions. Since retiring from professional football in 2000, he has dedicated much of his coaching career to Nigeria, including stints with the Flying Eagles between 2005 and 2007, and later the under-23 team.

In 2010, Siasia was appointed head coach of the Super Eagles but was dismissed after failing to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations. He briefly returned in 2016 as interim coach before parting ways again.

The 57-year-old former Nantes striker has been out of work for five years due to a FIFA ban for corruption. However, now that his suspension has been lifted, he is being considered as a potential candidate for the vacant Super Eagles coaching position.

In a recent interview on Lagos Talks, Siasia, who began his coaching career with Nigeria’s U20 team in 2005, confirmed that he would entertain discussions about the role but emphasised the need for thorough negotiations and a well-structured approach. He highlighted the importance of proper planning and teamwork between the coach and the NFF as essential to achieving success.

“I have to sit down and discuss with them. Nigerians expect nothing but victory, but without proper planning and a solid team, winning becomes difficult,” Siasia said.

He also stressed that while he wants to win, it must be done on his terms, stating, “I’m not going to throw myself in there. The Super Eagles’ job is not the only job in the world. I want to win, but I have to do it the right way, and they have to do it the right way.”

With his five-year ban behind him, Siasia is now eligible to return to coaching. His vast experience and deep knowledge of Nigerian football make him a strong candidate for the Super Eagles job, which has been vacant for some time.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.