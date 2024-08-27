Siasia ready to return to coaching after completing FIFA ban

Samson Siasia

Samson Siasia, former Super Eagles forward and two-time Olympic Games medal-winning coach has expressed enthusiasm for coaching after completing a five-year ban imposed by FIFA.

Siasia acknowledged that the past five years were marked by pain and emotional challenges, but his dedication to football remained unwavering.

The ban, originally a lifetime suspension, was reduced to five years on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in 2019. On Thursday, August 22, Siasia officially completed the ban, which was imposed due to a match-fixing allegation. Reflecting on the experience, he described it as a period of deep emotional turmoil, particularly because he was unaware of the investigation, charges, and subsequent trial.

“I was never informed that I was under investigation over any allegation against me. I did not have the chance to defend myself for one second before I was banned,” Siasia said. “But I thank God that the night is over, the day is here at last, and I am free again to practice my profession with my usual honesty and sincerity of character.”

Speaking at an event organized by friends and parents of his football academy, Siaone Soccer Academy, Siasia emphasised that he never compromised his principles throughout his coaching career. He reiterated that he has never engaged in bribery, corruption, or any unethical dealings in football.

Despite the ban, Siasia revealed that he remained deeply connected to football, using the time away to reflect, update his knowledge, and assess the evolving dynamics of the game.

“I am returning to the game renewed and prepared to continue with my lifetime passion,” Siasia said as quoted by NAN, adding that his only aspiration is to see Nigeria succeed and reclaim its rightful position among the top footballing nations.

Siasia also expressed gratitude to those who stood by him during his ordeal, including his family, supporters, and sports journalists. He thanked the committee of friends and parents of Siaone Soccer Academy for organizing the event in his honour, marking his return to full football activities.

With his ban now behind him, Siasia is eager to resume his coaching career and continue contributing to the sport he loves.

