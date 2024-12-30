Sergio Conceicao appointed new AC Milan coach

Former Porto manager Sergio Conceicao has been named AC Milan‘s head coach, succeeding Paulo Fonseca, who was dismissed after just six months in charge.

The 50-year-old ex-Lazio, Inter Milan, and Parma midfielder has signed a contract at San Siro until June 2026. Conceicao, who spent six successful years at Porto, won 11 trophies, including three league titles and four Portuguese Cups, before stepping down last season.

Milan announced the appointment in a statement:

“Sergio Paulo Marceneiro da Conceicao has been appointed as the Head Coach of the men’s First Team until 30 June 2026.”

Conceicao’s coaching career has largely been based in Portugal, apart from a stint with Ligue 1 side Nantes. However, his familiarity with Serie A, where he played between 1998 and 2004, will be crucial as he takes on the new challenge.

The 56-time capped Portuguese winger’s journey to the top is a testament to his resilience, having overcome personal tragedies during his teenage years when he lost his father, mother, and younger brother.

Fonseca, 51, was let go after a 1-1 draw with AS Roma left Milan seventh in Serie A, eight points off the Champions League spots and 13 adrift of rivals Inter Milan. His tenure was marred by inconsistent form, internal conflicts with players, and growing dissatisfaction among fans.

The club thanked Fonseca for his “great professionalism” but his confrontations with key players like Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez and his public questioning of the squad’s commitment strained his position.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share