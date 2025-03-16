Senegalese star Sadio Mane welcomes first child with Aisha Tamba

Senegalese star and former Liverpool striker Sadio Mane has become a father for the first time after welcoming a baby girl with his 19-year-old wife, Aisha Tamba.

The couple, who married in an Islamic arranged ceremony in January 2024, kept their relationship private before revealing their union after the wedding.

Mane’s special goal dedication

The 32-year-old Al-Nassr forward marked the joyous occasion by dedicating his goal in Al-Nassr’s 3-1 victory over Al-Kholood on Friday to his newborn daughter. Mane celebrated by cradling his arms, beaming with pride after doubling his team’s lead, following Cristiano Ronaldo’s opening goal.

Mane’s club, Al-Nassr, confirmed the birth of his daughter with a special announcement. The club also shared a touching video of the Senegalese star reciting a verse from the Quran (Al-Kahf, Ayat 46):

“Wealth and children are the adornments of this worldly life, but the everlasting good deeds are far better with your Lord in reward and in hope.”

The video was captioned: “A new blessing for Sadio Mane! Wishing him and his family endless joy… May Allah guide her to righteousness and make her one of His faithful servants.”

Love story and new beginnings

Mane and Tamba, who hail from Senegal, tied the knot in Keur Massar, a district in Dakar, just six days before the start of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). At the time of their meeting, Tamba was still studying, and Mane reportedly pledged to marry her as soon as their relationship began.

Despite their initial secrecy, the couple’s wedding was attended by family, close friends, and football colleagues. Now, 14 months later, they are celebrating their first child together.

Mane’s dream of a big family

The former Southampton and Liverpool forward has previously expressed his desire for a large family, revealing in an interview with Senepeopleplus that he would ideally like three or four children. However, he emphasised that the decision ultimately rests with a higher power.

“Funny question. If it were just my choice, I’d say three or four. But God decides, and I will thank Him no matter what. Whatever the number, I will accept it. I’m leaning towards three or four, but we’ll see what happens.”

Al-Nassr’s title race

Mane’s goal against Al-Kholood secured an important three points for Al-Nassr, as they continue to chase league leaders Al-Ittihad, who hold a 10-point advantage. With nine games remaining, Al-Nassr will need a flawless finish to have any chance of reclaiming the Saudi Pro League title.

