Senegal star Mane celebrates teenage wife Aisha’s school graduation

Senegal star Sadio Mane was pictured celebrating as his teenage wife, Aisha Tamba, graduated from high school in Senegal.

The Al-Nassr and Senegal star’s joy was evident as Aisha received her Baccalauréat, an award given to students upon completing their high school education.

Mane broke the internet in January when news of his wedding to 18-year-old Aisha Tamba emerged, prompting many to question when their relationship began.

Mane and Aisha tied the knot on January 7 in an Islamic ceremony in Keur Massar, a suburb of Dakar, just six days before the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The marriage occurred at Aisha’s home and was attended by family and close friends.

A video posted on social media showed Mane, the former Liverpool striker in a joyous mood as Aisha received her Baccalauréat. Aisha obtained her diploma with a passable distinction, and Mane and her father congratulated her on her success.

Aisha is reportedly considering higher education after obtaining her Baccalauréat. Mane had reportedly been funding Aisha’s education at the all-girls Cabis school in Mbao, a town on the outskirts of Dakar.