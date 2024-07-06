Saudi Arabia club Al Ittihad tempt Lookman with mega offer

Saudi Arabian club Al Ittihad are preparing a substantial offer to lure Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman to the Middle East.

The proposed deal would make the Atalanta star the highest-paid Nigerian footballer, according to reports.

Lookman, who played a pivotal role in Atalanta Bergamo’s Europa League triumph last season, is a prime target for Al Ittihad.

Since he arrived in Italy, the 26-year-old former Everton winger has had two impressive seasons, contributing to 50 goals in 78 appearances for La Dea, scoring 32 and providing 18 assists. The Nigeria international also netted a superb hat-trick in a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

According to transfer expert Rudy Galetti, Lookman’s current annual salary at Atalanta is €2.3 million. Reports indicate that he has agreed to join Al Ittihad following their second offer.

The Saudi Pro League side have reportedly offered Lookman a salary of $15 million per season (around €13.89 million), which would surpass Victor Osimhen’s current earnings of €12.82 million with Napoli.

“Al Ittihad increased the offer for Lookman and sent a new proposal set at $15 million per season,” Galetti said on his X account. “The player gave his informal approval. Now it’s up to the clubs: Atalanta are asking for more than the $35 million bid received for the striker. Open talks with the team.”

Lookman was also voted Atalanta’s Player of the Season for 2023/24, marking the second consecutive year he has received this honour.

Following his eye-catching performances, the former Leicester City winger has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea all reportedly willing to make an offer for the Nigerian winger.