Salah's double sends Liverpool eight points clear after 3-2 win at Southampton

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, leading the Reds to a hard-fought 3-2 victory over struggling Southampton on Sunday. The Egyptian star’s second-half double rescued Liverpool after they survived a scare at St Mary’s Stadium.

Liverpool initially took the lead through Dominik Szoboszlai’s second goal of the season, but Southampton’s Adam Armstrong equalized just before halftime. After the break, bottom-of-the-table Southampton shocked the visitors as Mateus Fernandes put them ahead, setting up a tense finish.

Salah restored parity with a composed strike and later converted a crucial penalty, bringing his tally to 12 goals in all competitions this season, including six in his last five league outings. His heroics ensured Liverpool capitalized on Manchester City’s recent stumble—a heavy 4-0 loss to Tottenham—extending their lead at the top of the table.

Under new manager Arne Slot, Liverpool have been in remarkable form, winning 16 of their first 18 games across all competitions. The former Feyenoord boss has quickly turned the Reds into title favorites in his debut season, leading Liverpool’s pursuit of their first Premier League title since 2020.

Despite a below-par performance on the south coast, Liverpool’s gritty win sets the stage for a crucial week. The Reds will face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, followed by a highly-anticipated league clash against Manchester City at Anfield next weekend.

Liverpool’s impressive start—10 wins from their first 12 league matches—bodes well for their title chances, with history favouring teams that reach this mark.

On a blustery afternoon at St. Mary’s, Liverpool initially looked poised to dominate. Salah tested Southampton keeper Alex McCarthy early with a curling shot and went close twice more, volleying over from an Andrew Robertson cross and forcing another full-stretch save. Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, and Salah kept the pressure on, but McCarthy’s heroics kept Southampton in the game.

However, Salah’s quality shone through in the end, as his crucial interventions ensured Liverpool’s winning run continued, maintaining their momentum at a pivotal point in the season.

