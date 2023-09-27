Saka doubtful for next two games — Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is rueing the injury worries of the Gunners as Bukayo Saka joins the growing lists of Arsenal’s injured players.

Speaking on the possibility of Saka missing the Brentford and Bournemouth games, Arteta said, “It’s a possibility. He was limping after the game [against Tottenham], which is never a good sign.

“He hasn’t been able to participate in the session,” he disclosed.

He also disclosed that the likes of Trossard, Martinelli and Partey are out for Brentford game.

“(Leandro)Trossard won’t be available. Let’s see day by day how he improves.

“(Gabriel) Martinelli, for tomorrow is too short. Thomas Partey is still not available; the same with Jurrien Timber

“We have to adapt. The squad we have at the moment is really short,” Arteta said.

On Declan Rice’s fitness, he disclosed that the former West Ham captain has not returned to training. “He hasn’t trained yet. Hopefully it’s not something big. He is doubtful”.

However, on the potential decline on the No 9 in the Gunners set-up, Arteta said the team should have scored many more with the chances they have created.

“I think it’s coming back. You look at Harry Kane, you look at Erling Hasland and Ivan Toney. There’s various way to score goals and we are scoring goals”.

Despite the injury worries, Arteta disclosed that Arsenal is not shopping to sign a striker in January.

“We’re not thinking at all about that.

“We have really good players up front. It’s true that right now we have some injuries.

“We will continue with the players we have,” he said.