Sabalenka eyes World No. 1 spot after winning 2024 U.S. Open

World number two Aryna Sabalenka is set to return to action at the China Open, marking her first tournament since winning the 2024 U.S. Open.

The 26-year-old, who claimed her third Grand Slam title this year, has her sights firmly set on reclaiming the world number-one ranking in the final weeks of the season.

Sabalenka, who also won the Australian Open earlier this year, will be the favorite in Beijing with defending champion Iga Swiatek absent for personal reasons. Although Sabalenka briefly held the top spot last season, she was overtaken by Poland’s Swiatek. Now, she aims to capitalize on the Asian swing to reach her goal.

“Of course, that’s one of my goals, to finish the season as world number one,” Sabalenka told reporters. “But I’m not focused solely on that. I’m concentrating on my game, trying to bring my best tennis to the court in the final three tournaments.”

Sabalenka has already secured her place in the season-ending WTA Finals alongside Swiatek and is eager to maintain momentum heading into the event, which will take place from November 2-9.

“It’s important to perform well here before the WTA Finals,” she added.

“Having matches under your belt is crucial. There’s a gap of about three weeks between Wuhan and the Finals, so reaching the latter stages of the tournaments here will help me stay sharp before the year’s final competition.”

Sabalenka remains determined to end the season on a high and prove herself as the best player in the world.

