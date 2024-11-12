Rotary lights up 2025 sports festival touch in Lagos

…To introduce flag football to ROSFEST’25

As part of activities to foster more cordial relationship, team work and social cohesion amongst Rotarians, Rotary District 9112 on Friday unveiled the logo for the 2025 Rotary Sports Festival (ROSFEST’25), as well as the lighting of the festival touch in Lagos.

Alozie Nsirimobi, chairman, sports activities committee 2024/2025, Rotary District 9112, said the festival is organised in line with the Rotary strategic priorities and objectives of increasing the club’s impact, to expand its reach, and enhance participants’ engagement.

He said that activities for the forthcoming 2025 Rotary sport festival will begin officially with the ROSFEST Golf tournament at the Ikoyi Club on February 28, 2025. The opening ceremony is scheduled for March 1, at the District office with the grand finale taking place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on March 7, 2025.

According to him, the sport festival will improve the physical and mental well-being of Rotarian, and also build sports teams for future and external competitions. He said further that the sports festival will also help to create entertainment, fun and relaxation for hardworking Rotarians.

“The ROSFEST games are organised in the fashion of inter-club sports. They are varieties of games to cater for all Rotarians that are willing to participate or support,” Nsirimobi said.

Read also: Rotary Club of Akowonjo district 9110 donates to Little Saints Orphanage

Femi Adenekan, District Governor, Rotary District 9112, said sport is a unifying factor meant to deepen bonding among Rotarians.

Edgar Ayalogu, business development, Showtime Flag, said the organisation is partnering with Rotary Club to introduce flag football into the sports festival. According to him, the partnership with Rotary Club will help push the Nigerian flag football message to international limelight.

“But the most important thing for us now is the fact that having someone like the Rotary Club partner with us to introduce the sport into their sports festival. It just shows that what we’re doing with flag football can actually make a difference or make an impact for Rotary Club,” he said.

Speaking on the impact the sport is making in Nigeria, Ayalogu said that as a fully professional league, players get paid to participate in flag football. According to him, the league covers expenses like players’ welfare and logistics.

“We have 12 teams and it’s like a league system and then we have the playoffs and we have the finals which is December 15th. We also have something called the Community Cup which is like a knockout system whereby we play earlier in the year and the league starts at the end of the year,” he said

Share