The 2025 Rotary Sports Festival (ROSFEST’25) was concluded with the Rotary International District 9112, harnessing the unifying power of sports to build a stronger Rotary brand.

“There is no better time for sports to be introduced into Rotary as a program than a time when the mental and physical wellness of Rotarians and indeed, all humans have come to the front burner,” Alozie Nsirimobi, chairman, Rotary Sports Activities Committee 2024/25, said.

According to him, ROSFEST is like a dream whose time has come. He said the sporting festival is a call for action to rejuvenate Rotary, to attract new voices and perspectives.

He said that the featival was meant to strengthen the voices Rotarians to communities worldwide.

“Rotary is a super brand, so is sports; Rotary International District 9112 is not only promoting physical wellness, but also expanding the space for membership growth.”

Read also: Rotary lights up 2025 sports festival touch in Lagos

ROSFEST transcends traditional sporting events, encompassing a diverse array of disciplines ranging from indoor and outdoor games, groups and individual sports, the festival unfolds as a celebration of camaraderie and inclusivity, fostering a sense of unity among participants.

Also critical to the vision of ROSFEST is its alignment with the ROTARY STRATEGIC PRIORITIES & OBJECTIVES: To increase our impact, To expand our Reach, To enhance Rotarians participation engagement and To increase our ability to adopt.

These, we are already achieving with the increase in Rotarians and clubs’ registration in the annual games.

As a membership development tool, ROSFEST is strategically the new magic wand.

According to the Rotary International President-Elect, Rtn. Mario Cesar Martin De Camargo, ‘Rotary’s greatest assets is its members”.

According to him, ROSFEST gives clubs a broad space to attract and retain members, from attracting young sports enthusiasts to representing the club in the varieties of ROSFEST games.

Since its inception in the 2023/2024 year, ROSFEST has grown in leaps and bound.

ROSFEST is a 7-day sports program with 12 games for the tournaments: Snookers, Scrabble, Chess, Draughts and Ayo Olopon. These will be played today after the DG’S kick off.

Others are, Table Tennis, Tennis, Athletics, Swimming and Volleyball and Football. Tug of War and Relay Race are also included but are grouped under Club games. “An improvement on our last year’s outing.”

Share