Rooney steps down as Plymouth manager after seven-month stint

Wayne Rooney

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has resigned as Plymouth Argyle manager after just seven months in charge, leaving the Championship club languishing at the bottom of the table.

Rooney‘s departure comes on the heels of a 2-0 defeat to relegation rivals Oxford on Sunday, which left Plymouth four points adrift of safety. Since his appointment in May, the team has struggled, recording only four wins and suffering 13 losses in 23 league matches.

Recent heavy defeats, including a 6-1 loss to Norwich and back-to-back 4-0 thrashings by Bristol City and Coventry, increased the pressure on the former England captain.

In a statement, Rooney expressed gratitude for his time at the club:

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the board of Plymouth. Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as head coach, and I wish them all the best for the future.

“To the Green Army, thanks for making the games at Home Park so special. They are memories that we will share forever. Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”

Plymouth released an official statement confirming the mutual decision:

“Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and head coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect. We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.”

At 39, Rooney has faced mixed fortunes in his managerial career. He was dismissed by Birmingham City last season after just 15 games, with the club ultimately relegated from the Championship.

His tenure at Derby County also ended in relegation, though he earned plaudits for keeping the Rams competitive despite severe points deductions due to financial breaches. Rooney left Derby following their drop to League One in 2022.

Rooney also managed Major League Soccer side DC United before returning to England.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

