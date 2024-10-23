Ronaldo injects €5.1m into Real Valladolid amid sales talks

Former Brazilian striker Ronaldo has made a fresh investment of €5.1 million into Tara Sports 2018, the entity through which he holds his majority stake in La Liga club Real Valladolid.

The capital boost now values the club at just over €100 million, as the two-time Ballon d’Or winner continues efforts to sell the club, a process that began in May 2023.

Ronaldo, who currently controls 82.7% of Valladolid’s shares—51% through Tara Sports and 21.7% directly, along with an additional 10% acquired from former honorary president Carlos Suárez—remains open to selling if offers meet his expectations.

The fresh injection of funds aligns with a previously failed €80 million bid for an 80% stake, following the club’s relegation to the Segunda División in June 2023.

Despite earning promotion back to La Liga last season, Valladolid are struggling this season, sitting 18th after 10 La Liga games and in a relegation spot. Ronaldo, who has invested approximately €33 million in the club since acquiring it in 2018, continues to field offers, including a recent €28.7 million bid from construction firm Inexo, which was rejected.

While rumours swirl about his intent to sell, Real Valladolid’s Corporate Director Jorge Santiago reassured fans of Ronaldo’s dedication to the club but admitted that any reasonable offer would be considered. Earlier this year, Ronaldo sold his stake in Brazilian club Cruzeiro, netting a nearly $40 million profit after purchasing it in 2021.

