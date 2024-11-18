Ronaldo hints on retirement from football

Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday hinted that he is closer to retirement now than ever. Ronaldo who scored twice during Portugal’s 5-1 win over Poland in the Nations League on Friday night, disclosed that he expects to retire within the next two years.

Ronaldo now has 910 career goals for club and country – but the player says he is not thinking about reaching the 1,000 milestone before he hangs up his boots.

Ronaldo, who currently plays Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, said, “I don’t care about 1000 goals at all, wanting it is normal, but I don’t think about it. “I am planning my retirement and it will happen in a year or two. I have to enjoy the moment and football. “I have to go to training and to the game motivated, when I don’t feel that way I will take a step forward and say that it is no longer for me.

“I am going to be 40, I have to take it easy and enjoy it. And what I like most is playing for the national team.”

Ronaldo also had a message for the incoming Manchester United boss, adding: “I wish you the best of luck in the world, as well as Manchester United.”

