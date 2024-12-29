Ronaldo believes Amorim will come good at Man Utd when storm finishes

…As Juventus reject chance to sign Rashford

Former Manchester United winger Cristiano Ronaldo has backed his countryman Ruben Amorim to turn around Manchester United’s fortunes by insisting the “storm will finish” at Old Trafford under the Portuguese.

The 39-year-old even suggested after the 2-0 Boxing Day defeat at Wolves – a third successive loss in all competitions – that his job would be in danger if United do not find form soon.

“He (Amorim) did a fantastic job in Portugal with my (club) Sporting,” said Ronaldo, speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai where the Al Nassr forward was named Best Middle East player of 2024.

“But the Premier League is a different beast, the most competitive league in the world.

“I knew that it would be tough and they will continue the storm. But the storm will finish and the sun will rise.

“Things crossed, it will be good with him and I hope the best for Manchester United because it is a club I still love.”

Amorim has had a tough start to life at United, losing five of his first 10 games in charge since succeeding Erik ten Hag last month.

Meanwhile Juventus have turned down the opportunity to sign Marcus Rashford according to The Mirror.

Rashford revealed this month that he was keen on a ‘new challenge’ away from Old Trafford and has since been omitted from three matchday squads by Ruben Amorim.

However, reports suggest Juventus will not provide the 27-year-old a lifeline due to his wages being significantly steeper than their current top earner, Dusan Vlahovic.

It is said that Juventus are more interested in bringing Joshua Zirkzee back to the Serie A instead, to reunite with former Bologna boss Thiago Motta.

Also, The Sun have disclosed that Manchester United are looking to sign a new keeper, with young Belgian star Senne Lammens a target.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper, who has been the first choice at Royal Antwerp this season, has reportedly been scouted by United during his Belgian Pro League games this season.

It is suggested that Lammens is being earmarked as a potential incoming at Old Trafford should United look to sign a goalkeeper across the next two windows

