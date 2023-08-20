BusinessDay

Romelu Lukaku in exile at Chelsea amidst transfer frenzy

romelu lukaku

While Chelsea had a financially robust transfer window, including the arrivals of Moisés Caicedo and Roméo Lavia, worth a staggering £173 million, Romelu Lukaku remains in exile at Stamford Bridge.

The £97.5 million acquisition is without a shirt number or a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s lineup.

Lukaku’s hopes for a return to Inter Millan disappeared, and his chances of going to Juventus were dashed, and offers from Saudi Pro League haven’t swayed him.

Lukaku’s hunger for more at the highest level after scoring 121 goals in 278 Premier League appearances.
As the transfer window closes on September 20, will Lukaku defy expectations and reignite Chelsea’s attack, or will he leave?

Owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital’s vision for the club is a squad of youthful hunger, shunning experienced players in favour of promising prospects. This outlook makes Lukaku, 30 and uninspired, an outsider.

Ironically, despite splashing £1 billion on transfers, Chelsea’s goal-scoring capacity still falls short, as exemplified by the 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

Pochettino looks for reinforcements in attack, recognizing Chelsea’s 38 league goals last season as a testament to their struggles.

Yet, the striker market offers limited solutions- Kane is gone, while Werner, Morata, and Aubameyang have a history of struggling at Stamford Bridge. The pursuit of a solution continues.

As Pochettino eyes Champions League qualification, could Lukaku be the key to solving Chelsea’s attack dilemma?

