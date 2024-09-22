Roma CEO Lina Souloukou resigns amid fan backlash over De Rossi dismissal

Lina Souloukou

Lina Souloukou, the CEO of Serie A club AS Roma, has resigned following widespread fan backlash over the dismissal of club legend Daniele De Rossi. The decision to fire De Rossi, a beloved figure among Roma fans, has sparked significant protests.

“AS Roma announces today that CEO Lina Souloukou has stepped down from her role,” the club stated. “We thank Lina for her dedicated service during a critical period for the club and wish her the best in her future endeavours.”

Souloukou, who joined Roma in 2023, has become a target of fan anger due to her involvement in De Rossi’s dismissal. Italian media reported that she and her children have received threats, leading to increased security measures.

De Rossi’s sacking was met with shock and disappointment among Roma fans, who viewed him as a club icon and a symbol of the team’s identity. The appointment of Ivan Juric as his replacement further fueled the anger, as Juric is seen as a less inspiring figure compared to De Rossi.

Roma fans have announced plans to protest De Rossi’s dismissal by leaving their section of the Stadio Olimpico empty for the first 30 minutes of Sunday’s match against Udinese. The club’s poor performance this season, with no wins and currently sitting in 17th place, has added to the growing discontent among fans.

Roma are yet to win a match this season and sit in 17th place in Serie A table, just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

