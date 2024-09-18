Roma set to appoint Ivan Juric to replace De Rossi

Ivan Juric

Following the dismissal of Daniele De Rossi, Serie A club AS Roma have reportedly reached an agreement with former Torino coach Ivan Juric to replace the Italian.

A World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, De Rossi was dismissed as his boyhood club, with whom he signed a contract until 2027 in June, sit 16th in Serie A with three points after four matches.

The sudden sacking comes after Roma drew 1-1 at Genoa on Sunday, throwing away what would have been their first win of the campaign in the final seconds of the match.

De Rossi is an idol for Roma fans as a local boy done good who played in some of the club’s best teams of the last two decades, alongside fellow icon Francesco Totti.

According to reports from Sky Sport Italia and Gianluca Di Marzio, Juric has signed a short-term contract with Roma through the end of the current season, with an option to extend if the team qualifies for the Champions League.

Juric, who was available as a free agent after leaving Torino at the end of the 2023/24 season, previously spent three years with the Granata, marking the longest period in his coaching career.

The Croatian coach has been based in Italy since 2006, having spent the final years of his playing career with Genoa before transitioning to coaching.

His coaching journey includes roles with Mantova and Crotone in the lower leagues, followed by multiple tenures with Genoa between 2016 and 2018. He also enjoyed two successful seasons with Hellas Verona from 2019 to 2021 before joining Torino.

