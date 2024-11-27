Rohr: Why I accepted a pay cut to coach Benin

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr

Former Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has disclosed that he accepted a significant pay cut to become the head coach of Benin’s national football team, driven by passion and a desire for a fresh challenge rather than financial gain.

Rohr, who coached Nigeria for five years, led the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup and secured a bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Despite successfully qualifying Nigeria for the 2021 AFCON, he was dismissed before the tournament. Now the head coach of Benin, Rohr has already guided the Cheetahs to the 2025 AFCON in Morocco and is aiming for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a crucial 2-1 victory over Nigeria.

“I didn’t come for the money. I accepted half of my salary from my time in Nigeria,” Rohr said as quoted by Girondins4ever. “If I had come for the money, I wouldn’t be here. I came for an adventure, for a great project in a friendly country that I had already appreciated from previous visits.”

During his time with Nigeria, Rohr earned around $45,000 per month. Although the exact figure of his Benin salary remains undisclosed, it is estimated to be approximately $25,000 per month—a significant reduction.

Rohr acknowledged the financial challenges common in African football, including delayed salary and bonus payments, but expressed his understanding of these situations. “Like everywhere in Africa, there can be occasional issues with salaries and bonuses, but it doesn’t matter because the people in charge are honest. Sometimes, other national priorities take precedence, and you need patience,” he explained.

Despite the financial challenges, Rohr remains committed to his role, emphasizing that his passion for football and belief in Benin’s potential are his driving forces.

With Benin finishing second in Group D behind Nigeria, Rohr’s leadership has already started to transform the team, and his ambitions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup underline his determination to elevate Benin on the global football stage.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share