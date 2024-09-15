Real Madrid’s Maite Oroz signs for Tottenham

Tottenham have signed Spain midfielder Maite Oroz from Real Madrid on the Women’s Super-League’s(WSL) transfer deadline day.

The 26-year-old has signed a four-year deal with Spurs, subject to international clearance and a work visa.

Oroz was a co-captain for Real and made 146 appearances during her four-year spell with Las Blancas.

Her league performances earned her a call-up to Spain’s national team in 2021 and she has 15 caps and four goals for her country.

Oroz is Tottenham’s sixth permanent signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Clare Hunt, Ella Morris, Hayley Raso, Amanda Nilden and Anna Csiki.

“Today I say goodbye to what has been my home for the past four years. I arrived when the Real Madrid project was in its infancy, and after four seasons, I can proudly say that it has been an honour to defend this badge and to become a centenarian with this shirt,” Oroz expressed her gratitude and pride for her time at Real Madrid, in a message shared on social media.

Read also: Man United forward Nikita Parris joins WSL rivals Brighton on deadline day

She further explained that she was ready to embrace new challenges and was confident that this move was the best step for her career, allowing her to continue enjoying football and her daily life.

Oroz’s departure had been widely speculated at the end of the previous season, with Athletic Club showing a keen interest in securing her services.

However, after a summer without any concrete developments, it seemed she would remain at Madrid. Yet, the final days of the transfer window sped up the process, leading to Oroz’s move to England.

The departure was partly driven by an overcrowded midfield at Real Madrid.

The summer additions of Filippa Angeldahl and Melanie Leupolz, alongside established players like Tere Abelleira, Sandie Toletti, Caroline Møller, and Caroline Weir, meant Oroz’s playing time would have been significantly reduced.

During her four seasons with Real Madrid, Oroz made 146 appearances, more than any other player, including Misa Rodríguez and Olga Carmona, with whom she shared the captaincy this season.

She featured in 110 league matches, 10 Copa de la Reina fixtures, three Spanish Super Cup games, and 23 Champions League ties. Her 13 goals (12 in the league and one in the Champions League) made her the eleventh highest scorer in Real Madrid’s history.

Alongside Misa, Olga, and Tere Abelleira, Oroz was one of the few remaining players from Real Madrid’s inaugural women’s team in 2020.