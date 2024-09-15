Man United forward Nikita Parris joins WSL rivals Brighton on deadline day

Manchester United and England forward Nikita Parris has signed for Brighton on a permanent contract.

United triggered their option to extend Parris’ contract by a further 12 months earlier this summer to prevent her leaving on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old joined United in August 2022 from fellow WSL side Arsenal and went on to score 25 goals across 57 appearances for the club.

Parris won the Women’s FA Cup with United last season.

“Everyone at Manchester United thanks Nikita for her fine service and wishes her luck for the rest of her career,” a United statement said.

Brighton head coach Dario Vidosic said Parris’ arrival signals Brighton’s ambition as a club.

Vidosic believes she is vastly experienced and will be an excellent role model, particularly for Brighton’s young players.

“We’re delighted to bring a player of Nikita’s ability and experience to the club. It signals our ambition.

“She is looking forward to getting stuck into a new challenge and we can’t wait to start working with her ahead of our first WSL game next Saturday against Everton,” he said.

Parris has represented England across age groups from U17s upwards. She made her senior debut in 2016 and represented Great Britain in all four games at the 2021 Olympic Games in Japan.

The forward has won 71 caps and was part of the England squad that won the 2022 Euros. She has scored 21 goals for her country and has amassed 114 goals during spells at five different clubs.