Real Madrid's iconic lockers up for auction in London

Dressing-room lockers used by Real Madrid icons, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham, are on display in London as part of a prestigious Sotheby’s auction.

The lockers, which were part of the Santiago Bernabéu dressing room from 2001 to 2022, are being sold following renovations to the iconic stadium.

The collection features 24 lockers used by football legends such as Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos, Luis Figo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, and Vinicius Junior during a historic era in the club’s history.

These lockers, presented as they were during the 2021/2022 season when Real Madrid clinched the La Liga and Champions League double, are expected to fetch significant interest from collectors.

Bidding, which opened on November 12 and runs for two weeks, starts at a reserve price of £10,000 ($12,650) per locker. Each piece comes with a certificate of authenticity and a list of players who used it.

“These lockers represent an extraordinary period in Real Madrid’s history,” said George North, Sotheby’s Head of Collection Sales.

“This is the first time an entire locker room has been brought to market, underscoring the popularity and prestige of a club like Real Madrid.”

In addition to the lockers, other items up for auction include a giant stadium mosaic from the Bernabéu, measuring approximately three meters wide, with a reserve price of £12,000.

A portion of the auction proceeds will go to Real Madrid Foundation, the club’s charitable arm. Brendan Hawkes, Sotheby’s specialist in sports and modern collectables, described the sale as a “privilege” and an opportunity for fans to own “historic relics” from one of the world’s most celebrated football clubs.

The lockers will remain on display in London until November 26. This auction is part of a growing trend in sports memorabilia, which has expanded beyond traditional items like jerseys and balls. Recently, Sotheby’s sold Kobe Bryant’s locker from the Staples Center for $2.9 million, while Babe Ruth’s 1932 World Series jersey set an all-time record at $24.12 million.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

