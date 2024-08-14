Real Madrid chase historic sixth UEFA Super Cup titles against Atalanta

Real Madrid will be chasing history on Wednesday evening when they face Atalanta in Warsaw, aiming to become the first club to win six UEFA Super Cup titles.

Fresh from their 15th Champions League triumph, the Spanish giants meet Serie A side Atalanta, who claimed their first-ever European trophy by defeating Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final.

The match could mark the debut of Kylian Mbappé, as Carlo Ancelotti’s team rides the momentum of a 26-match unbeaten run. A victory would not only secure Real Madrid the Super Cup record but also make Ancelotti the coach with the most Super Cup titles, surpassing Pep Guardiola.

Atalanta enter their first Super Cup clash with high hopes, following an incredible season highlighted by Ademola Lookman’s hat-trick in the Europa League final. Manager Gian Piero Gasperini is counting on Lookman to shine once again, backing the Nigeria international to lead La Dea to victory.

“Ademola is in great form,” Gasperini shared in a press conference. “He was key in our Europa League success, and I’m confident he can make a big impact against Real Madrid.”

With Atalanta’s fairytale rise to European prominence and Real Madrid’s star-studded lineup, including the anticipated debut of Mbappé, this Super Cup showdown promises to be a thrilling contest. Victory for Ancelotti’s side would also see him tie Miguel Muñoz’s record for the most titles as Madrid manager.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst