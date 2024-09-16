Real Madrid begin Uefa Champions League defence against Stuttgart

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielders Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni are back from injury as Los Blancos begin their Uefa Champions League defence against Stuttgart.

The record 15-time winners will face the German side on Tuesday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, boosted by the return of England international Bellingham and France’s Tchouameni.

Defender Eder Militao, who did not train on Monday, is also expected to be available for the clash.

“Bellingham is good, Tchouameni is good, and Militao too, who didn’t train today but needed one more day of recovery,” Ancelotti said in a press conference.

“Two important players are back, but unfortunately, we’ve lost another key player (Brahim Diaz).”

Bellingham, who was sidelined with a calf injury in August, missed four La Liga matches. His return is seen as a significant boost for the team.

“(His return) is fantastic news, for what he brings on the pitch and beyond,” said Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal. “Seeing him back in the squad is great, we count on him.”

Bellingham played a crucial role last season, leading Real Madrid to the Champions League final, where they defeated his former club Borussia Dortmund.

Ancelotti expressed confidence in his squad, emphasising their determination to compete for another Champions League trophy.

“We’re just as hungry as always,” said the Italian coach. “The Champions League is special for Real Madrid, and we will fight to compete until the end.”

Ancelotti also addressed the recent controversy involving Vinicius Jr. and Real Sociedad, defending Vinicius’s reaction to insults directed at him. He expressed understanding of the player’s frustration and justified his gesture in response to the hostility.

The manager concluded by reflecting on the challenges of leading a club like Real Madrid, highlighting the importance of patience and resilience in dealing with day-to-day issues.

“I consider myself very patient because every day there is a problem. Many times, they are not really problems, just minor things we treat as problems, like in life,” Ancelotti said with a smile.

