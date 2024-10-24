Raphinha bags hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Bayern in Champions League cracker

Raphinha

Raphinha scored a sensational hat-trick as Barcelona dismantled Bayern Munich 4-1 in a thrilling Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday.

The Catalan giants, who had lost their previous six encounters against Bayern, dominated the six-time champions at the Olympic Stadium, with Robert Lewandowski also adding to the scoreline. Harry Kane netted a consolation goal for the visitors.

Hansi Flick, now Barcelona’s coach after overseeing Bayern’s 8-2 demolition of Barça in 2020, guided his new team to an emphatic victory, signalling their potential to lift the Champions League trophy for the first time since 2015.

The result leaves Bayern with just one win from their first three group games, placing them in the lower half of the table. Meanwhile, Barcelona moved into the top third with two victories.

Reflecting on the victory, Raphinha told Movistar, “This could have been a Champions League final, and to win like this in front of our fans is special. We can now focus on Saturday’s game.”

Barcelona face Real Madrid in El Clásico this weekend, and this dominant display provides ideal momentum. Flick made a key tactical decision by starting midfielder Fermin Lopez after injury, while Bayern’s coach Vincent Kompany opted for Serge Gnabry over Jamal Musiala, who was only fit enough for the bench.

Barcelona opened the scoring in less than a minute, with Lopez assisting Raphinha, who coolly rounded Manuel Neuer to slot home.

Kane had a chance to equalise but was denied by Barçelona goalkeeper Inaki Pena, and his first-half goal was ruled out for offside. However, Kane eventually scored with an acrobatic finish from Gnabry’s cross to temporarily bring Bayern back into the game.

