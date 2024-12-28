Raheem 'Badoo' Animashaun shines at GOtv Boxing Night 32

Teenage boxing sensation Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun stole the spotlight at GOtv Boxing Night 32 on Boxing Day, winning the N1 million cash prize and the coveted Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for Best Boxer of the Night.

The 17-year-old delivered a masterclass performance at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, defeating Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu via a technical knockout in their light welterweight bout. Badoo dominated the fight, knocking down Ganiyu in the first round before sealing the win in the sixth. This marks his second consecutive Best Boxer award, having clinched the title at the 31st edition in May.

The night, filled with electrifying boxing, music, and comedy, also saw Rasheed “Fally Boy” Adeyemo crowned the new national super welterweight champion after a unanimous decision victory over Lateef “Enuoshe” Azeez in the evening’s only title fight.

In one of the biggest upsets of the event, Jafaru “Tanka” Suleiman delivered a stunning second-round knockout against Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu in their national super welterweight bout.

The national super flyweight challenge between Akintunde Abolade and Emmanuel Abimbola ended in a draw, while Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan showcased his skills to secure a unanimous decision victory over Imole “System” Oloyede in their national super featherweight fight.

Organised by Flykite Productions and proudly sponsored by GOtv, the event continues to highlight Nigerian boxing talent while delivering unforgettable moments for fans.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

