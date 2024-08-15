PSG reportedly withdraw from race to sign Osimhen

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly pulled out of race to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ligue 1 champions had previously agreed on personal terms with the Nigerian striker, but negotiations between the clubs failed to materialize into a deal.

The French champions have opted to focus on other attacking targets as they look to strengthen their forward line.

“Chelsea never left the race for Osimhen, but with no major updates as of today, PSG decided to focus on other targets, no other clubs in the race now despite Arsenal links.”

With PSG shifting focus to other attacking targets ahead of the transfer window’s closure, Chelsea remain actively interested in acquiring the 25-year-old. Romano reported that while Arsenal had been linked to Osimhen, no other clubs are pursuing the striker besides Chelsea.

The Premier League side continues its search for a forward, and Osimhen has been offered as part of a potential deal involving Romelu Lukaku.

Napoli are preparing for Osimhen’s possible departure and have reportedly lined up Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku as a replacement. Osimhen, who has a release clause exceeding £100 million, was Serie A’s top goal scorer in 2023, helping Napoli clinch the Scudetto. Chelsea’s new manager, Enzo Maresca, is particularly keen on signing the Nigerian international, viewing him as a top priority to strengthen the squad.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna confirmed that Osimhen has expressed his desire to leave the club before the transfer window closes on August 30. “Victor Osimhen has asked to leave the club,” Manna stated. “The situation is clear, and there were already opportunities for his exit last summer. We will see in the next 20 days.”

Chelsea legend John Obi-Mikel has also shown enthusiasm for the potential transfer and expressed his desire to help ensure the deal goes through. As the transfer window nears its close, Chelsea appear to be the frontrunner in securing Osimhen’s signature.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst