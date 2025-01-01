Primal Sporting FC pockets Lagos Liga N50m prize money

Primal Sporting FC won the inaugural Lagos Liga football tournament, defeating Applebee FC in a dramatic final at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena to win the N50 million grand prize.

The match ended 1-1 after regulation and extra time, with Primal Sporting winning 9-8 in a nail-biting penalty shootout. Lagos Liga, a 7-a-side football tournament, kicked off on December 6, 2024, at Campos Stadium with 16 teams. It delivered electrifying football moments and culminated in an unforgettable final showdown.

Primal Sporting FC, founded by tech expert Mahmud Ribadu, and Applebee FC, owned by businessman Nnazilim Egbuonu, showcased exceptional talent throughout the tournament. In the final, Applebee FC struck first with a well-crafted goal by Raheem Ishola, capitalising on a brilliant team play.

Primal Sporting responded with relentless pressure, coming close to equalising when Applebee’s goalkeeper acrobatically saved Hassan Abba’s powerful strike, deflecting the ball onto the crossbar. Their persistence paid off in additional time when they scored a vital equaliser to push the match into extra time. With no goals in the added period, the title was decided by penalties, where Primal Sporting held their nerve to seal the historic win.

The tournament featured newly formed teams, including semi-finalists 30BG FC, owned by Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke (Davido), and Tacha FC, owned by Big Brother Naija star Natacha Akide (Tacha).

Primal Sporting and Applebee FC dominated their opponents in the semi-finals, eliminating 30BG FC and Tacha FC with identical 3-0 victories to set up their epic final clash.

The Lagos Liga has set a high benchmark for grassroots football, fostering emerging talent and offering thrilling football spectacles for fans.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

