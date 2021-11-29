Premier League agog as Manchester United confirm Rangnick’s appointment

The Premier League is about to witness one of the most exciting and explosive season as Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of German tactician, Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season.

The 63-year-old has signed a six-month contract as Manchester United manager and also agreed a two years consultancy role.

“I am excited to be joining Manchester United and focused on making this a successful season for the club,” Rangnick said at a press conference.

“The squad is full of talent and has a great balance of youth and experience. All my efforts for the next six months will be on helping these players fulfil their potential, both individually and, most importantly, as a team.

“Beyond that, I look forward to supporting the club’s longer-term goals on a consultancy basis.”

Rangnick, will have to get clearance clearance from Governing Body Endorsement to officially start work at Manchester United. If he gets cleared on time, the German will take charge of United squad against Arsenal in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Rangnick is renowned for his role in the development of ‘gegenpressing’ football and is seen as a major influence on the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

He had a successful spell at Schalke and Hoffenheim, before spearheading RB Leipzig’s rise in both managerial and director roles.

He left his role at Lokomotiv Moscow as head of sports and development to move to Old Trafford.

“Ralf is one of the most respected coaches and innovators in European football,” said Man United football director John Murtough.

“He was our number one candidate for interim manager, reflecting the invaluable leadership and technical skills he will bring from almost four decades of experience in management and coaching.

“Everyone at the club is looking forward to working with him during the season ahead, and then for a further two years in his advisory role.”

Rangnick, whose appointment is subject to work visa requirements, will take on a consultancy role at Old Trafford for a further two years.

He takes over from first-team coach Michael Carrick, who has been in caretaker charge for two games since Solskjaer was sacked.