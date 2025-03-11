Pinnick faces stiff opposition to retain FIFA seat ahead of CAF elections

Amaju Pinnick, former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, is set to face tough competition from Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa and Egypt’s Hany Abou Rida as he battles to retain his seat on the 37-member FIFA Council.

The elections will take place during the 14th Extraordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Cairo, Egypt, on Wednesday, March 12.

Despite being highly favoured to retain his position, Pinnick will contend with nine other candidates for five available seats when voting begins at the Marriott Mena House.

FIFA Council election details

Africa holds seven seats on the FIFA Council, with one automatically reserved for the CAF President and another for a female representative.

CAF’s 5th Vice President, Kanizat Ibrahim (Comoros Islands), will contest against Isha Johansen (Sierra Leone) for the reserved female seat.

Each of the 54 CAF Member Associations will cast five votes in the male category and one vote in the female category.

Nigeria’s support for Pinnick’s re-election

NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau will cast Nigeria’s vote, having arrived in Cairo on Sunday with NFF General Secretary Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

The Nigerian Government, which publicly endorsed Pinnick’s candidacy in July 2024, has a strong presence at the elections, with National Sports Commission Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director-General Hon. Bukola Olopade also in attendance.

CAF executive committee elections

Unlike the intense FIFA Council contest, the CAF Executive Committee elections have seen less competition due to zonal arrangements, except in Southern Africa (COSAFA), where: Elvis Chetty (Seychelles), Alfred Randriamanampisoa (Madagascar), Mohamed Ally Samir (Mauritius) and Feizal Ismael Sidat (Mozambique) will compete for two available seats.

Meanwhile, Cameroonian legend Samuel Eto’o is the sole candidate for the Central African (UNIFFAC) region, along with: Mustapha Ishola Raji (Liberia) – WAFU A Zone, Kurt Edwin-Simeon Okraku (Ghana) – WAFU B Zone and Sadhi Walid (Algeria) – UNAF (North Africa) Zone.

The only female seat on the CAF Executive Committee is uncontested, with Congolese Bestine Kazadi set to claim the position.

With high stakes in the FIFA Council elections, all eyes will be on Cairo as Pinnick fights to retain his seat on the FIFA Council.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share