FIFA Council Seat: Ogba congratulates Amaju Pinnick

The former Delta State Commissioner for Sports, Solomon Ogba has sent out a congratulatory message to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who on Friday was elected into the FIFA Council – the highest decision-making organ in world football.

Ogba described Pinnick’s victory as a very special one for all Nigerians; especially Deltans who have watched the meteoric rise of the astute sports administrator over the years.

The former President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria said he is confident Pinnick will perform creditably well in his new office having done so in the past years in similar capacities.

“This is indeed a great day for Nigerian sports and I am very happy to see our country being projected in shining light in world football circles,” Ogba said on Friday, following the conclusion of the 43rd Ordinary General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.

“I congratulate my brother, Pinnick and everyone that supported this great course,” he added

Pinnick is only the third Nigerian to serve in world football’s highest decision-making body, after the late Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo and Dr Amos Adamu.

The former Delta State Sports Commission boss attained the exalted seat spectacularly after defeating his only rival, incumbent Walter Nyamilandu of Malawi by 43 votes to 8 at Friday’s Congress in Morocco’s administrative capital.

Four of Pinnick’s five rivals, Lamin Kaba Bajo (The Gambia), Wallace Karia (Tanzania), Nick Mwendwa (Kenya) and Andrew Kamanga (Zambia) all pulled out before the voting commenced and opted to back the Nigerian.

Aside from his election into the FIFA council, Pinnick was also returned as CAF’s Fifth Vice President on Friday in Morocco.