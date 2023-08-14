Photos: First Lady hosts Super Falcons in Abuja

The Super Falcons, Nigeria’s female football team, is hosted by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Super Falcons were eliminated from the FIFA Women’s World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, after losing to the English team in penalties last Monday, August 7.

The First Lady expresses support for female athletes in Nigeria by encouraging them and hosting meetings like this, since she conducted a similar meeting with the champion Nigerian women’s basketball team, the D’Tigresses, on Monday, August 7.