PFAN demands statutory composition of NFF Congress

Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), the biggest stakeholders in Nigeria football, have demanded the statutory composition of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) within 90 days or they would be forced to seek redress in a competent court of law.

PFAN also demanded for the statutory amendment of the current NFF status 2010, the composition of the executive committee of the NFF, the voting pattern and other relevant provisions of NFF statutes 2010 in consonance with FIFA, CAF, NFF and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended.

Harrison Jalla, chairman and facilitator of Project 2022 Task Force, a task force set up by PFAN, made this demands during a press conference held in Warri, Delta State, weekend.

Jalla, who was flanked by the Secretary of the task force, Edema Fuludu, and other members of the task force, said, “In the light of the above a 90 days mandatory notice from today 26th of June 2021 is hereby given vide the relevant provision of article 27 sub 1 & 2 of the NFF status 2021.”

Jalla said PFAN, has the locus standi by extension and implication to seek for ways to correct flaws and impediments that has made football development stunted for too long.

He lamented that Nigerian footballers both past and present have been put in the remotest part of football administration consciously by the prevailing structure and system in Nigeria, adding that this, is as obvious as day light.

He said the NFF can no longer be allowed to be managed by outsiders while professional footballers both past and present are being relegated to the background.

“Project 2022 task force is not on a wild goose chase. We the task force have the mandate as members of PFAN to use every legal means in advocacy, statutory rights, moral grounds and legislation to convince all football stakeholders internal and external on the need for immediate action plan to right the obtusely flawed structure running for over seven decades and half to date,” he said.

Other ex-professional footballers present at the press briefing include, Hon. Tajudeen Ajide, Comrade Austin Popo, Comrade Tajudeen Disu, Dr. Felix Owolabi, Comrade Yahaya Adams.

Others are, Mr Brown Ogbeife, Chief Rumson Victor Baribote, Comrade Dahiru Sadi, Comrade Emeka Ezeugo, and Mr. Stanley Okoronkwo.