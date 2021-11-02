Peculiar Consult becomes Access Bank Lagos City Marathon sponsor

Peculiar Consult, one of the nation’s foremost construction and engineering companies; especially in the sports sector, has emerged as the latest organisation to join the growing list of sponsors of one of the fastest-growing marathons in the world, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, unarguably the biggest one-day event in Africa.

According to a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head Communication and Media for the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Peculiar Consult Limited are fresh from the delivery of world-class facilities in Delta, Edo and Oyo state and they have commenced the delivery of top-notch sporting facilities in Lagos state.

As it is the tradition with the company, they always invest in the host community and that informed the decision to become one of the partners of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

Lanre Adeleke, CEO of Peculiar Consult said it is a thing of joy to identify with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which presently has the prestigious World Athletics Road Elite Label.

Adeleke noted that the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is arguably the fastest-growing race in the world; having secured the World Athletics Bronze Label after two editions and the Silver Label after just four editions.

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon

He commended the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his visionary leadership that has seen the Center of Excellence gradually regain its status as a global-acclaimed destination for excellent sporting activities.

He said: “We are very proud to be part of the success story which the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon represents, we appreciate Governor Sanwo-Olu for his immense contributions which has placed the state on the global sports map, as a company, we are happy to also join and contribute our own little quota”

Registration for the 2022 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is already ongoing and it is expected that the seventh edition of the annual race will have 100,000 athletes across the world.

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is ranked among the top race in the world.