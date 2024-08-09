Paris Olympics: Team Nigeria disqualified from 4×400m men’s relay final

Team Nigeria’s 4×400m men’s relay team comprising Emmanuel Ojeli, Ezekiel Nathaniel, Dubem Amene, and Chidi Okezie has been disqualified from competing at the final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The quartet had finished 2nd in their semi-final heat with a season’s best time of 2:59.81, trailing behind the host nation, France.

However, their qualification was nullified when a referee ruled that one of the Nigerian runners impeded a South African athlete during a baton changeover, resulting in disqualification.

Consequently, Nigeria’s spot in the final has been awarded to South Africa. The Nigerian team had been hoping to emulate their predecessors who secured medals in the 1984, 2000, and 2024 Olympic Games.