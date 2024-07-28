Paris 2024: Organisers issue new guidelines to tackle gender-bias broadcast coverage

Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) has issued new guidelines to camera operators to ensure equal representation of male and female athletes during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. This move coincides with the Olympics achieving gender parity for the first time.

OBS CEO Yiannis Exarchos expressed concern over the persistent stereotypes and sexism evident in the way female athletes are often filmed. “Women athletes are not there because they are more attractive or sexy,” he emphasized. “They are elite athletes.”

Exarchos attributes the issue largely to unconscious bias among the predominantly male camera operators. Traditional practices, such as excessive close-ups of female athletes, are being addressed to promote a more equitable portrayal.

Beyond camera angles, the Paris 2024 Olympics has implemented several initiatives to elevate women’s sports. The women’s marathon will conclude the Games, a significant departure from previous editions.

Additionally, the scheduling of events has been adjusted to provide more prime-time slots for women’s competitions.

Marie Sallois, director of gender equality at the International Olympic Committee (IOC), hailed the Paris Games as “the world’s largest platform to promote gender equality in and through sport.” The opening ceremony, featuring equal numbers of male and female flag bearers and a tribute to influential women, symbolized the IOC’s commitment to gender parity.

The journey towards gender equality in the Olympics has been long and arduous. When the modern Games were revived in the late 19th century, women were largely excluded. The 1924 Paris Olympics, the previous host city, saw a mere four percent female participation, with sports restricted to those deemed suitable for women.

The Paris 2024 Olympics marks a significant milestone in the ongoing struggle for gender equality in sports. By addressing both on-field representation and broadcast coverage, the Olympic Games aim to inspire future generations and challenge outdated stereotypes.