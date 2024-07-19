Paris 2024 Olympics: Tight security stifles local businesses

Paris shops, restaurants, bars, and clubs are experiencing an unprecedented slump in business, according to trade groups on Friday. They attribute this downturn partly to the “heavy security measures” imposed ahead of the Olympic Games, which start on July 26.

Despite optimistic forecasts, activity has been down since June. Many professionals have reported a 30 percent revenue drop compared to previous years, stated a group of unions representing restaurants, hotels, retail, and nightlife venues in a joint statement.

Several factors are contributing to this decline, including tourists avoiding Paris, unfavourable weather, inflation, political tensions following President Emmanuel Macron’s call for snap elections, and the stringent Olympic security measures.

These challenges are leading to “disastrous economic consequences,” the unions said. They urged authorities to provide clearer communication about security measures to help businesses plan accordingly.

One notable example is Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower, where restaurants have faced “access restrictions that have sent footfall plunging by 70 percent.” Elsewhere in the city, security barriers are driving away potential customers.

The unions warned that many small businesses are at risk of permanent closure and called for the government to establish compensation procedures. “Fair and swift compensation is necessary for the inconvenience and losses suffered because of the Olympic Games,” they emphasised.