Paris 2024: Favour Ofili makes Olympics history, reaches women’s 200m final

Nigeria’s sprint sensation Favour Ofili has secured a place in the final of the women’s 200m event at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The 21-year-old clocked a Season’s Best (SB) time of 22.05 seconds to finish second in her semi-final race, earning an automatic qualifying spot for the final.

Ofili‘s achievement is historic, as she becomes the first Nigerian woman to reach the 200m final at the Olympic Games since Mary Onyali’s bronze medal-winning performance at the 1996bAtlanta Olympics.

The young sprinter’s journey to the final has been particularly impressive, given the administrative challenges she faced before the Games, which prevented her from competing in the women’s 100m event.