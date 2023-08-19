Osimhen’s double leads Napoli to strong start in Serie A title defense

Napoli, the reigning champions of Serie A, kick-started their title defense with an impressive victory, thanks to a standout performance by Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen. The match against Frosinone at Stadio Benito Stirpe on Saturday saw Osimhen netting twice, securing a 3-1 win for his team.

Osimhen’s pivotal role in Napoli’s triumphant Serie A campaign last season, where he contributed 26 goals, played a major part in the club clinching the title after a three-decade-long wait. As the new season under the guidance of manager Rudi Garcia began, Osimhen continued his goal-scoring momentum.

In the inaugural fixture of the Serie A season, the proficient Super Eagles striker wasted no time in making his mark. In the 42nd minute, he emphatically struck the ball into the net, propelling Napoli to a 2-1 lead after Giaviani Di Lorenzo successfully converted a penalty to equalize Frosinone’s initial lead, courtesy of Abdou Harroui.

Osimhen’s influence was felt once again as he sealed the victory for Napoli. Capitalizing on a well-timed pass from Di Lorenzo, the Nigerian forward calmly placed a precise shot beyond the reach of Stefano Turati, Frosinone’s goalkeeper, extending Napoli’s lead to 3-1.

With this commanding performance, Napoli and their fans have high hopes for another successful Serie A campaign, with Osimhen’s goal-scoring prowess poised to be a driving force behind their ambitions.