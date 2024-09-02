Osimhen linked to Galatasaray loan move

Victor Osimhen

Napoli are reportedly in negotiations to loan out Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray, with an arrangement that will cover a significant portion of his €10 million per season salary.

The Nigerian forward has become an outcast in Naples after failed transfer negotiations with Al-Ahli and Chelsea on deadline day.

Napoli’s director Giovanni Manna and manager Antonio Conte have reiterated that Osimhen will not be reintegrated into the squad because he initially requested to leave the club.

With the transfer window now closed in Italy and most European markets, options are limited, but the Turkish transfer window remains open until September 13, offering an opportunity for the move.

According to reports from Sky Sport Italia and Corriere dello Sport, Galatasaray are interested in bringing Osimhen on loan, especially after Mauro Icardi sustained an injury that will sideline him for at least a month. The Turkish club is reportedly looking to pair Osimhen with Icardi in a two-striker system once he recovers.

The move has gained urgency due to Icardi’s injury, and Galatasaray are working to complete the deal before the Turkish summer window deadline. One potential arrangement would be for Galatasaray to cover Osimhen’s wages without paying a loan fee.

Meanwhile, RMC Sport in France insists that Osimhen has already accepted the move, and the only thing left is for Napoli and Galatasaray to finalise the terms.

Napoli, the 2022/23 Serie A champions, cannot replace Osimhen since the Italian window closed on August 30. However, his exclusion from their squad suggests they were prepared to proceed without him for the season. If the loan deal does not go through, Osimhen could be left sidelined for up to four months.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.